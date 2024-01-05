Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for XENE is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XENE is $55.03, which is $9.01 above than the current price. The public float for XENE is 71.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. The average trading volume of XENE on January 05, 2024 was 656.28K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

XENE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) has increased by 4.14 when compared to last closing price of 44.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.95% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-03 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco, CA from January 8-11, 2024.

XENE’s Market Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) has experienced a -0.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.88% rise in the past month, and a 37.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for XENE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.66% for XENE stock, with a simple moving average of 23.00% for the last 200 days.

XENE Trading at 28.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XENE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +18.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XENE fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.33. In addition, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -0.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XENE starting from PATOU GARY, who sale 11,380 shares at the price of $39.29 back on Dec 13. After this action, PATOU GARY now owns 23,573 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $447,085 using the latest closing price.

PATOU GARY, the Director of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 7,598 shares at $41.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that PATOU GARY is holding 4,902 shares at $311,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XENE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1368.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -1328.95. The total capital return value is set at -20.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.45. Equity return is now at value -25.19, with -24.20 for asset returns.

Based on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.43. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.