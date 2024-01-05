Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN)’s stock price has soared by 0.19 in relation to previous closing price of 94.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-27 that The market almost always rewards growth stocks through a higher valuation. These companies usually have strong momentum behind them, and investors tend to be very bullish on their prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN) is above average at 1375.33x. The 36-month beta value for WYNN is also noteworthy at 1.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for WYNN is $112.55, which is $18.34 above than the current price. The public float for WYNN is 95.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.35% of that float. The average trading volume of WYNN on January 05, 2024 was 2.28M shares.

WYNN’s Market Performance

WYNN’s stock has seen a 3.95% increase for the week, with a 12.30% rise in the past month and a 6.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for Wynn Resorts Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.21% for WYNN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $105 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WYNN Trading at 6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +14.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN rose by +3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.30. In addition, Wynn Resorts Ltd. saw 3.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Mulroy Patricia, who sale 500 shares at the price of $97.61 back on Sep 14. After this action, Mulroy Patricia now owns 1,482 shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd., valued at $48,805 using the latest closing price.

Mulroy Patricia, the Director of Wynn Resorts Ltd., sale 250 shares at $100.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Mulroy Patricia is holding 7,817 shares at $25,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.97 for the present operating margin

+17.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Ltd. stands at -11.28. The total capital return value is set at -2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.