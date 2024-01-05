What Recent Market Trends Mean for Vermilion Energy Inc’s (VET) Stock

The stock of Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) has gone down by -3.53% for the week, with a 0.08% rise in the past month and a -6.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.05% for VET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.31% for VET’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE: VET) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE: VET) is above average at 2.80x. The 36-month beta value for VET is also noteworthy at 2.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for VET is $25.00, which is $6.52 above than the current price. The public float for VET is 158.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume of VET on January 05, 2024 was 1.18M shares.

VET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE: VET) has decreased by -2.28 when compared to last closing price of 12.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-20 that Vermilion Energy experienced a disastrous 2023 due to windfall taxes and poor capital return to shareholders. But the pain of 2023 is the opportunity for 2024. Despite operational challenges, VET has the potential for double-digit returns from here.

VET Trading at -6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VET fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.00. In addition, Vermilion Energy Inc saw -0.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.44 for the present operating margin

+54.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vermilion Energy Inc stands at +41.13. The total capital return value is set at 39.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.60. Equity return is now at value 28.69, with 14.06 for asset returns.

Based on Vermilion Energy Inc (VET), the company’s capital structure generated 33.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.31. Total debt to assets is 16.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.