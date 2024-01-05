What Recent Market Trends Mean for Clearmind Medicine Inc’s (CMND) Stock

In the past week, CMND stock has gone down by -5.06%, with a monthly decline of -36.29% and a quarterly plunge of -52.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.82% for Clearmind Medicine Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.12% for CMND’s stock, with a -81.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CMND is 1.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMND on January 05, 2024 was 1.17M shares.

CMND) stock’s latest price update

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.51 compared to its previous closing price of 2.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-12-06 that Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) is on the move this week after favourable stock market news. The company dedicates its resources to discovering a cure for cocaine addiction.

CMND Trading at -31.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares sank -44.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND fell by -5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc saw -13.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

The total capital return value is set at -510.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -571.69. Equity return is now at value -390.19, with -225.51 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.