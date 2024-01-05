Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE: WBS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) by analysts is $54.64, which is $4.41 above the current market price. The public float for WBS is 181.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of WBS was 1.36M shares.

Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE: WBS)’s stock price has increased by 0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 49.79. However, the company has seen a -2.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Webster Financial (WBS) announces the acquisition of Ametros in an all-cash deal worth $350 million. It is expected to be accretive to the consensus estimate for 2025 earnings by more than 2%.

WBS’s Market Performance

Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) has seen a -2.12% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.79% gain in the past month and a 30.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for WBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.65% for WBS stock, with a simple moving average of 22.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $51 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WBS Trading at 12.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.08. In addition, Webster Financial Corp. saw -1.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from KOPNISKY JACK L, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $50.18 back on Jan 02. After this action, KOPNISKY JACK L now owns 310,041 shares of Webster Financial Corp., valued at $250,900 using the latest closing price.

KOPNISKY JACK L, the Exec. Chair. Company & Bank of Webster Financial Corp., sale 25,000 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that KOPNISKY JACK L is holding 315,041 shares at $1,250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Webster Financial Corp. stands at +23.66. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 11.47, with 1.29 for asset returns.

Based on Webster Financial Corp. (WBS), the company’s capital structure generated 98.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.59. Total debt to assets is 11.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.