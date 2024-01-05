Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WFRD is 70.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WFRD on January 05, 2024 was 966.54K shares.

WFRD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) has increased by 0.97 when compared to last closing price of 92.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.68% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that Weatherford International has experienced a strong recovery with its share price rising over 400% since 2021. The company’s new management has effectively improved its operations and strengthened its balance sheet. The relatively high oil prices at the moment will benefit Weatherford’s business.

WFRD’s Market Performance

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has seen a -5.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.63% gain in the past month and a 10.02% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for WFRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.78% for WFRD’s stock, with a 18.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WFRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WFRD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WFRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WFRD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $120 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WFRD Trading at 0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFRD fell by -5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.99. In addition, Weatherford International plc saw -4.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFRD starting from Mongrain Joseph H, who sale 17,071 shares at the price of $89.91 back on Dec 05. After this action, Mongrain Joseph H now owns 30,483 shares of Weatherford International plc, valued at $1,534,854 using the latest closing price.

Saligram Girish, the President and CEO of Weatherford International plc, sale 50,750 shares at $59.34 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Saligram Girish is holding 894,909 shares at $3,011,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+30.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weatherford International plc stands at +0.60. The total capital return value is set at 14.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.89. Equity return is now at value 58.41, with 7.27 for asset returns.

Based on Weatherford International plc (WFRD), the company’s capital structure generated 450.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.83. Total debt to assets is 51.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 433.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.