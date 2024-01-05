W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE: WRB) is 14.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WRB is 0.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) is $75.12, which is $1.95 above the current market price. The public float for WRB is 201.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% of that float. On January 05, 2024, WRB’s average trading volume was 1.30M shares.

W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE: WRB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.84 in relation to its previous close of 72.56. However, the company has experienced a 4.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-04 that GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. A copy of the earnings release will be available on the Company’s website at www.berkley.com. The Company has scheduled its quarterly conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its earnings and other information on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time. A live audio webcast of the.

WRB’s Market Performance

W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) has experienced a 4.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.05% rise in the past month, and a 16.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for WRB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.08% for WRB’s stock, with a 17.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRB stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for WRB by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for WRB in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $80 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WRB Trading at 5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares sank -0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRB rose by +4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.19. In addition, W.R. Berkley Corp. saw 3.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for W.R. Berkley Corp. stands at +12.37. The total capital return value is set at 17.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.24. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 4.47 for asset returns.

Based on W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB), the company’s capital structure generated 45.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.07. Total debt to assets is 10.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.