VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VYNE is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VYNE is 12.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VYNE on January 05, 2024 was 381.05K shares.

VYNE stock's latest price update

The stock of VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYNE) has decreased by -6.49 when compared to last closing price of 2.31.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions, today announced that David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023. Management will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings with investors.

VYNE’s Market Performance

VYNE’s stock has fallen by -15.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -36.09% and a quarterly drop of -41.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.05% for VYNE Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.93% for VYNE’s stock, with a -48.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VYNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VYNE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VYNE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VYNE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $7 based on the research report published on December 06, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

VYNE Trading at -29.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.03%, as shares sank -38.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYNE fell by -15.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, VYNE Therapeutics Inc saw -7.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYNE starting from LEPORE PATRICK G, who purchase 13,000 shares at the price of $3.91 back on Nov 15. After this action, LEPORE PATRICK G now owns 36,472 shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc, valued at $50,778 using the latest closing price.

LEPORE PATRICK G, the Director of VYNE Therapeutics Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $2.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that LEPORE PATRICK G is holding 23,472 shares at $49,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7189.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for VYNE Therapeutics Inc stands at -7116.35. The total capital return value is set at -85.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.81. Equity return is now at value -114.33, with -89.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.