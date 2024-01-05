Vtex (VTEX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Vtex (NYSE: VTEX) has surged by 11.57 when compared to previous closing price of 6.81, but the company has seen a 10.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that VTEX (NYSE:VTEX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Julia Vater Fernandez – IR, Director Geraldo Thomaz – Founder, Co-CEO Mariano Gomide de Faria – Founder, Co-CEO Ricardo Camatta Sodre – CFO Andre Spolidoro – Chief Statutory Officer Conference Call Participants Marcelo Santos – JP Morgan Maddie Schrage – KeyBank Capital Markets Leonardo Olmos – UBS Franco Granda – DA Davidson Julia Vater Fernandez Hello, everyone, and welcome to the VTEX Earnings Conference Call for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023. I am Julia Vater Fernandez, Investor Relations Director for VTEX.

Is It Worth Investing in Vtex (NYSE: VTEX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VTEX is 50.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of VTEX was 418.88K shares.

VTEX’s Market Performance

VTEX stock saw an increase of 10.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.40% and a quarterly increase of 46.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.63% for Vtex (VTEX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.49% for VTEX stock, with a simple moving average of 48.83% for the last 200 days.

VTEX Trading at 17.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +10.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTEX rose by +11.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.79. In addition, Vtex saw 10.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VTEX

Equity return is now at value -6.58, with -4.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vtex (VTEX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.