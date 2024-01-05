VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME) has dropped by -7.87 compared to previous close of 0.42. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-04 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, are known for their volatility and potential for significant returns. However, the low price of these stocks also makes them susceptible to dramatic price swings based on company-specific and industry news events.

Is It Worth Investing in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME) Right Now?

The public float for VSME is 10.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of VSME was 1.70M shares.

VSME’s Market Performance

VSME’s stock has seen a -4.96% decrease for the week, with a -56.24% drop in the past month and a -91.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.52% for VS MEDIA Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.91% for VSME’s stock, with a -64.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VSME Trading at -47.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.29%, as shares sank -48.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSME fell by -4.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4944. In addition, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited saw 1.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.