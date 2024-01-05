VirTra Inc (VTSI): A Technical Analysis

VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VTSI is 10.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VTSI on January 05, 2024 was 84.96K shares.

VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.79 compared to its previous closing price of 9.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that As small-caps are set to rebound in 2024, one should invest in stocks like VirTra (VTSI), REX American Resources (REX), Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP), Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) and Carrols Restaurant (TAST).

VTSI’s Market Performance

VTSI’s stock has risen by 16.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.43% and a quarterly rise of 107.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.90% for VirTra Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.33% for VTSI’s stock, with a 67.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VTSI Trading at 55.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.53% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.02%, as shares surge +25.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +133.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTSI rose by +16.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +189.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.96. In addition, VirTra Inc saw 16.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTSI starting from FERRIS ROBERT D, who sale 12,855 shares at the price of $8.16 back on Dec 04. After this action, FERRIS ROBERT D now owns 239,142 shares of VirTra Inc, valued at $104,958 using the latest closing price.

FERRIS ROBERT D, the Executive Chairman of VirTra Inc, sale 2,145 shares at $8.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that FERRIS ROBERT D is holding 236,997 shares at $17,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.16 for the present operating margin

+57.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for VirTra Inc stands at +6.91. The total capital return value is set at 6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.74. Equity return is now at value 19.47, with 11.71 for asset returns.

Based on VirTra Inc (VTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 28.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.11. Total debt to assets is 17.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VirTra Inc (VTSI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.