Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) has plunged by -0.57 when compared to previous closing price of 31.79, but the company has seen a 0.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-01 that You can go small or you can go big, but ahead of market ambiguities, investors may be best served with mid-cap stocks. Sure, the sector might sound a bit boring.

Is It Worth Investing in Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) Right Now?

Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VNOM is 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

VNOM currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of VNOM on January 05, 2024 was 874.94K shares.

VNOM’s Market Performance

VNOM stock saw an increase of 0.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.93% and a quarterly increase of 17.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Viper Energy Inc (VNOM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.42% for VNOM stock, with a simple moving average of 13.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNOM stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for VNOM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VNOM in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $37 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VNOM Trading at 5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNOM rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.93. In addition, Viper Energy Inc saw 0.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNOM starting from Warwick Royalty & Mineral Mast, who sale 9,018,760 shares at the price of $28.70 back on Nov 16. After this action, Warwick Royalty & Mineral Mast now owns 0 shares of Viper Energy Inc, valued at $258,838,412 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P., the 10% Owner of Viper Energy Inc, sale 1,810,400 shares at $30.03 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is holding 7,002,347 shares at $54,360,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+77.81 for the present operating margin

+78.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viper Energy Inc stands at +18.14. The total capital return value is set at 22.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.64. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 5.39 for asset returns.

Based on Viper Energy Inc (VNOM), the company’s capital structure generated 83.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.54. Total debt to assets is 19.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.