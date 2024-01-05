Vimeo Inc (VMEO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.86 in relation to its previous close of 3.77. However, the company has experienced a -7.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Building a portfolio comprising stocks with favorable liquidity is the way to go for investors seeking healthy returns.

Is It Worth Investing in Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) Right Now?

Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VMEO is 1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for VMEO is 143.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VMEO on January 05, 2024 was 1.17M shares.

VMEO’s Market Performance

The stock of Vimeo Inc (VMEO) has seen a -7.27% decrease in the past week, with a 0.54% rise in the past month, and a 12.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for VMEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.19% for VMEO stock, with a simple moving average of -1.76% for the last 200 days.

VMEO Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMEO fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.90. In addition, Vimeo Inc saw -5.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMEO starting from Munson Gillian, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $3.77 back on Mar 01. After this action, Munson Gillian now owns 847,802 shares of Vimeo Inc, valued at $75,414 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.44 for the present operating margin

+74.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vimeo Inc stands at -18.38. The total capital return value is set at -21.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.30. Equity return is now at value 2.31, with 1.36 for asset returns.

Based on Vimeo Inc (VMEO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.18. Total debt to assets is 3.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vimeo Inc (VMEO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.