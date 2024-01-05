Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) is 838.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VIAV is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) is $10.84, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for VIAV is 219.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.93% of that float. On January 05, 2024, VIAV’s average trading volume was 2.07M shares.

VIAV) stock’s latest price update

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.13 in relation to its previous close of 9.75. However, the company has experienced a -2.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Viavi Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV ) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Pam Avent – Viavi Solutions Interim CFO Oleg Khaykin – President, CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Mehdi Hosseini – Susquehanna Michael Genovese – Rosenblatt Securities Timothy Savageaux – Northland Capital Markets Alexander Henderson – Needham & Company Operator Hello, everyone. My name is Alexis.

VIAV’s Market Performance

VIAV’s stock has fallen by -2.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.62% and a quarterly rise of 12.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Viavi Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.30% for VIAV stock, with a simple moving average of 0.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VIAV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VIAV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VIAV Trading at 13.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +15.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAV fell by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.49. In addition, Viavi Solutions Inc saw -4.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAV starting from McNab Paul, who sale 8,374 shares at the price of $8.82 back on Dec 12. After this action, McNab Paul now owns 72,944 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc, valued at $73,859 using the latest closing price.

SCRIVANICH LUKE M, the SVP General Manager OSP of Viavi Solutions Inc, sale 15,396 shares at $9.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that SCRIVANICH LUKE M is holding 45,664 shares at $139,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.96 for the present operating margin

+56.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viavi Solutions Inc stands at +2.31. The total capital return value is set at 6.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.89. Equity return is now at value 0.41, with 0.15 for asset returns.

Based on Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV), the company’s capital structure generated 113.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.06. Total debt to assets is 42.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.