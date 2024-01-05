Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX)’s stock price has soared by 1.32 in relation to previous closing price of 410.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-04 that Gen Z stocks aren’t typical, because the generation has a unique relationship with the stock market. Just like Gen Z is the first to grow up fully immersed in digitization and the Internet culture, active market investing and trading is just another fact of life for a sizeable subset.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) is 31.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRTX is 0.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) is $413.48, which is -$3.22 below the current market price. The public float for VRTX is 256.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. On January 05, 2024, VRTX’s average trading volume was 1.43M shares.

VRTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) has seen a 1.99% increase in the past week, with a 18.69% rise in the past month, and a 17.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for VRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.49% for VRTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRTX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VRTX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for VRTX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $379 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VRTX Trading at 11.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.42% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +17.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTX rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $393.87. In addition, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 2.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRTX starting from WAGNER CHARLES F JR, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $405.00 back on Jan 02. After this action, WAGNER CHARLES F JR now owns 43,693 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $1,215,000 using the latest closing price.

Kewalramani Reshma, the CEO & President of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., sale 17,135 shares at $407.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Kewalramani Reshma is holding 108,711 shares at $6,973,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.64 for the present operating margin

+87.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at +37.97. The total capital return value is set at 31.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.84. Equity return is now at value 23.49, with 18.06 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.07. Total debt to assets is 4.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.