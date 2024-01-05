Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA) has seen a 1.10% increase in the past week, with a 2.17% gain in the past month, and a 6.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.50% for VSTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.39% for VSTA’s stock, with a 13.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vasta Platform Ltd (NASDAQ: VSTA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VSTA is 18.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSTA on January 05, 2024 was 41.09K shares.

VSTA) stock’s latest price update

Vasta Platform Ltd (NASDAQ: VSTA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.40 in relation to its previous close of 4.30. However, the company has experienced a 1.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that TZOO, VSTA and STNE made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on December 13, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VSTA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VSTA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5.50 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VSTA Trading at 2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTA rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, Vasta Platform Ltd saw -4.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+62.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vasta Platform Ltd stands at -4.32. The total capital return value is set at 1.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.06. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.05 for asset returns.

Based on Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA), the company’s capital structure generated 21.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.52. Total debt to assets is 13.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.