Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) by analysts is $6.33, which is $0.38 above the current market price. The public float for UNIT is 231.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.56% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of UNIT was 1.75M shares.

UNIT) stock’s latest price update

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT)’s stock price has increased by 4.02 compared to its previous closing price of 5.72. However, the company has seen a 2.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-27 that Investors have different approaches to stock dividends. Some have no interest in current income and would prefer companies to focus on growing their businesses, rather than distributing cash to shareholders.

UNIT’s Market Performance

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) has experienced a 2.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.17% rise in the past month, and a 34.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for UNIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.84% for UNIT’s stock, with a 29.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNIT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UNIT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for UNIT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3.50 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

UNIT Trading at 13.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNIT rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.63. In addition, Uniti Group Inc saw 2.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNIT starting from Gunderman Kenny, who purchase 225,000 shares at the price of $4.37 back on Mar 09. After this action, Gunderman Kenny now owns 1,372,596 shares of Uniti Group Inc, valued at $983,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.47 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uniti Group Inc stands at -0.83. The total capital return value is set at 17.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.