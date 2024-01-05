Union Pacific Corp.’s (UNP) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) has seen a -1.93% decrease in the past week, with a 3.06% gain in the past month, and a 19.18% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for UNP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.69% for UNP stock, with a simple moving average of 13.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE: UNP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE: UNP) is above average at 23.15x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) is $244.70, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for UNP is 607.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UNP on January 05, 2024 was 2.45M shares.

Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE: UNP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.26 in relation to its previous close of 241.70. However, the company has experienced a -1.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Here we present two railroad stocks, Union Pacific (UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NSC), which have a solid five-year dividend growth history.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for UNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $235 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

UNP Trading at 7.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNP fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $239.85. In addition, Union Pacific Corp. saw -1.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNP starting from Hamann Jennifer L, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $235.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Hamann Jennifer L now owns 98,297 shares of Union Pacific Corp., valued at $235,000 using the latest closing price.

Vena Vincenzo J, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Union Pacific Corp., purchase 4,500 shares at $222.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Vena Vincenzo J is holding 5,106 shares at $999,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.68 for the present operating margin

+44.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Union Pacific Corp. stands at +28.13. The total capital return value is set at 21.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.86. Equity return is now at value 49.44, with 9.65 for asset returns.

Based on Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), the company’s capital structure generated 287.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.19. Total debt to assets is 52.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 270.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.