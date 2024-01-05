Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Kura Oncology Inc’s (KURA) Stock

The stock of Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) has gone up by 9.92% for the week, with a 53.09% rise in the past month and a 91.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.79% for KURA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.43% for KURA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 45.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for KURA is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for KURA is $28.29, which is $12.66 above the current market price. The public float for KURA is 65.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.73% of that float. The average trading volume for KURA on January 05, 2024 was 1.02M shares.

KURA) stock’s latest price update

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.78 compared to its previous closing price of 15.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that Kura Oncology is an oncology-focused biotech developing targeted therapies for various forms of cancer with high unmet need. Their pipeline includes ziftomenib for AML, with promising phase 2 results and a potential data readout in 2024. They are also developing tipifarnib for HRAS-mutated HNSCC, with breakthrough therapy designation and positive response rates in early trials.

Analysts’ Opinion of KURA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KURA stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for KURA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KURA in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $26 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KURA Trading at 50.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.90% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +44.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KURA rose by +9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.90. In addition, Kura Oncology Inc saw 8.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KURA starting from Malley Thomas, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Jun 16. After this action, Malley Thomas now owns 139,557 shares of Kura Oncology Inc, valued at $575,000 using the latest closing price.

DALE STEPHEN, the Chief Medical Officer of Kura Oncology Inc, sale 9,225 shares at $13.88 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that DALE STEPHEN is holding 27,675 shares at $128,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KURA

The total capital return value is set at -29.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.80. Equity return is now at value -33.65, with -31.02 for asset returns.

Based on Kura Oncology Inc (KURA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.23. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.