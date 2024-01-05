Understanding the 5.78% Volatility Levels of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s (DADA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) has gone down by -8.60% for the week, with a 1.27% rise in the past month and a -24.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.78% for DADA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.05% for DADA stock, with a simple moving average of -37.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DADA is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DADA is 254.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume of DADA on January 05, 2024 was 1.23M shares.

DADA) stock’s latest price update

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.54 compared to its previous closing price of 3.24. However, the company has seen a -8.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Caroline Dong – Head of IR Jeff He – President Beck Chen – CFO Conference Call Participants Ronald Keung – Goldman Sachs Thomas Chong – Jefferies Alicia Yap – Citi Lei Zhang – Bank of America Merrill Lynch Wei Xiong – UBS Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by for Dada’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

DADA Trading at -9.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares surge +1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DADA fell by -9.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR saw -3.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DADA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.92 for the present operating margin

+37.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR stands at -21.44. The total capital return value is set at -40.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.02. Equity return is now at value -15.08, with -11.72 for asset returns.

Based on Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.98. Total debt to assets is 1.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.