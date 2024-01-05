Understanding the 2.31% Volatility Levels of Varonis Systems Inc’s (VRNS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) has gone down by -5.84% for the week, with a -2.82% drop in the past month and a 42.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.31% for VRNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.10% for VRNS stock, with a simple moving average of 39.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VRNS is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VRNS is $43.05, which is $0.29 above than the current price. The public float for VRNS is 105.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.03% of that float. The average trading volume of VRNS on January 05, 2024 was 1.22M shares.

VRNS) stock’s latest price update

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 42.99. However, the company has seen a -5.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-22 that In an age of technological advancement and software development, deterring and thwarting cyber attacks is a priority. Enter cybersecurity firms.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNS stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for VRNS by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for VRNS in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $55 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VRNS Trading at 7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS fell by -5.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.50. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc saw -5.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from O’Boyle James, who sale 7,859 shares at the price of $45.51 back on Dec 26. After this action, O’Boyle James now owns 414,159 shares of Varonis Systems Inc, valued at $357,663 using the latest closing price.

O’Boyle James, the SVP of Worldwide Sales of Varonis Systems Inc, sale 16,501 shares at $45.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that O’Boyle James is holding 422,018 shares at $751,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.79 for the present operating margin

+85.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varonis Systems Inc stands at -26.29. The total capital return value is set at -13.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.65. Equity return is now at value -22.68, with -10.65 for asset returns.

Based on Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 63.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.66. Total debt to assets is 30.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.