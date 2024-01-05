Understanding the 1.43% Volatility Levels of Fortive Corp’s (FTV) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, FTV stock has gone down by -2.94%, with a monthly gain of 2.86% and a quarterly plunge of -3.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.43% for Fortive Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.16% for FTV stock, with a simple moving average of 0.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) Right Now?

Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fortive Corp (FTV) is $80.65, which is $9.13 above the current market price. The public float for FTV is 350.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTV on January 05, 2024 was 2.13M shares.

FTV) stock’s latest price update

Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.68 in relation to its previous close of 71.04. However, the company has experienced a -2.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that Fortive (FTV) completes acquisition of EA Elektro-Automatik Holding GmbH to bolster its position in the electronic testing and measurement market.

FTV Trading at 4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTV fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.79. In addition, Fortive Corp saw -2.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTV starting from Murphy Patrick K, who sale 21,793 shares at the price of $76.50 back on Jul 28. After this action, Murphy Patrick K now owns 60,716 shares of Fortive Corp, valued at $1,667,164 using the latest closing price.

McLaughlin Charles E, the SVP – Chief Financial Officer of Fortive Corp, sale 16,911 shares at $76.66 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that McLaughlin Charles E is holding 101,319 shares at $1,296,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.26 for the present operating margin

+57.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortive Corp stands at +12.96. The total capital return value is set at 7.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.42. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 5.25 for asset returns.

Based on Fortive Corp (FTV), the company’s capital structure generated 35.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.10. Total debt to assets is 21.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fortive Corp (FTV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.