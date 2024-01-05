Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The public float for RARE is 77.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RARE on January 05, 2024 was 991.82K shares.

RARE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) has decreased by -1.79 when compared to last closing price of 47.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.27% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that Ultragenyx (RARE) completes enrollment in the phase I/II study of GTX-102 for the treatment of pediatric patients with AS. Top-line data from the study is expected in the first half of 2024.

RARE’s Market Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has seen a -4.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 14.24% gain in the past month and a 37.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.59% for RARE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.84% for RARE’s stock, with a 13.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RARE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RARE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RARE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $72 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RARE Trading at 16.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +12.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RARE fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.60. In addition, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. saw -1.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RARE starting from KAKKIS EMIL D, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $47.87 back on Dec 29. After this action, KAKKIS EMIL D now owns 569,770 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $1,436,100 using the latest closing price.

Kassberg Thomas Richard, the CBO & EVP of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 39,878 shares at $32.78 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that Kassberg Thomas Richard is holding 246,860 shares at $1,307,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RARE

Equity return is now at value -253.84, with -44.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.