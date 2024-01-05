UDR Inc (UDR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UDR is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UDR is $38.67, which is $0.81 above the current price. The public float for UDR is 327.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UDR on January 05, 2024 was 2.91M shares.

The stock of UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) has increased by 0.53 when compared to last closing price of 37.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.23% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-30 that Most REITs rallied in December. But not all REITs participated in this rally to the same degree. Here are two REITs that remain very attractively priced.

UDR’s Market Performance

UDR Inc (UDR) has experienced a -1.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.39% rise in the past month, and a 7.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for UDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.30% for UDR’s stock, with a -1.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UDR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for UDR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $34 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

UDR Trading at 9.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +9.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.17. In addition, UDR Inc saw -1.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR starting from TOOMEY THOMAS W, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $37.90 back on Dec 26. After this action, TOOMEY THOMAS W now owns 939,716 shares of UDR Inc, valued at $1,705,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.49 for the present operating margin

+19.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for UDR Inc stands at +5.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.98. Equity return is now at value 11.25, with 4.05 for asset returns.

Based on UDR Inc (UDR), the company’s capital structure generated 138.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.07. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UDR Inc (UDR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.