Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TWLO is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TWLO is $71.16, which is $2.67 above the current price. The public float for TWLO is 171.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWLO on January 05, 2024 was 2.73M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TWLO) stock’s latest price update

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 68.84. However, the company has seen a -11.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Twilio (TWLO) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

TWLO’s Market Performance

TWLO’s stock has fallen by -11.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.44% and a quarterly rise of 21.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Twilio Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.92% for TWLO stock, with a simple moving average of 11.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $80 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TWLO Trading at 6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO fell by -11.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.58. In addition, Twilio Inc saw -9.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from Shipchandler Khozema, who sale 10,520 shares at the price of $72.18 back on Jan 02. After this action, Shipchandler Khozema now owns 207,599 shares of Twilio Inc, valued at $759,326 using the latest closing price.

Viggiano Aidan, the Chief Financial Officer of Twilio Inc, sale 6,581 shares at $72.20 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Viggiano Aidan is holding 171,820 shares at $475,142 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.96 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc stands at -32.83. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.47. Equity return is now at value -8.58, with -7.19 for asset returns.

Based on Twilio Inc (TWLO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.50. Total debt to assets is 9.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Twilio Inc (TWLO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.