Trading Update: Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) Stock Endures 8.40% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) has seen a 8.59% increase in the past week, with a -8.55% drop in the past month, and a 46.32% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.40% for LEXX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.17% for LEXX’s stock, with a 12.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for LEXX is 8.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.90% of that float. The average trading volume for LEXX on January 05, 2024 was 125.52K shares.

The stock of Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) has increased by 6.92 when compared to last closing price of 1.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-23 that Lexaria Bioscience Corp ( LEXX, Financial), a biotechnology company, has seen significant changes in its stock price over the past three months. With a current market cap of $9.062 million and a stock price of $1.12, the company has experienced a price change of -3.60% over the past week and a substantial gain of 55.21% over the past three months.

LEXX Trading at 0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares sank -9.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEXX rose by +8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3397. In addition, Lexaria Bioscience Corp saw 11.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEXX starting from TURKEL CATHERINE C., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $2.84 back on Feb 09. After this action, TURKEL CATHERINE C. now owns 1,500 shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp, valued at $4,267 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2888.50 for the present operating margin

+23.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexaria Bioscience Corp stands at -2946.36. The total capital return value is set at -124.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.69. Equity return is now at value -101.53, with -95.89 for asset returns.

Based on Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX), the company’s capital structure generated 5.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.11. Total debt to assets is 5.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 53.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.