Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD)’s stock price has plunge by 0.79relation to previous closing price of 63.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.08% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-04 that TD Bank’s proposed acquisition of First Horizon Bank was scuttled by U.S. regulators. The bank is expecting to see a sizable fine related to that regulatory decision.

Is It Worth Investing in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is above average at 15.44x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) is $87.91, which is -$2.67 below the current market price. The public float for TD is 1.79B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TD on January 05, 2024 was 3.03M shares.

TD’s Market Performance

TD stock saw an increase of -1.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.55% and a quarterly increase of 10.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.55% for Toronto Dominion Bank (TD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.69% for TD’s stock, with a 5.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TD Trading at 5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.61. In addition, Toronto Dominion Bank saw -0.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Toronto Dominion Bank stands at +10.52. The total capital return value is set at 4.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85. Equity return is now at value 9.84, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Based on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), the company’s capital structure generated 201.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.79. Total debt to assets is 11.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.