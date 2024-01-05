Tigo Energy Inc.’s (TYGO) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, TYGO stock has gone down by -15.89%, with a monthly decline of -8.16% and a quarterly plunge of -73.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.88% for Tigo Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.76% for TYGO’s stock, with a -82.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TYGO is 22.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of TYGO was 85.43K shares.

The stock of Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) has decreased by -9.09 when compared to last closing price of 1.98.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-21 that Tigo Energy expects double-digit net sales growth and EBITDA margin growth in 2023. TYGO plans to expand its presence in the residential market in the US and Europe, which could drive net sales growth. Further investments in R&D, particularly in the EI Solution, could lead to new business developments and increased net sales.

Analysts’ Opinion of TYGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TYGO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for TYGO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TYGO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TYGO Trading at -20.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares sank -3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYGO fell by -15.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9480. In addition, Tigo Energy Inc. saw -13.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TYGO starting from ALON ZVI, who sale 15,978 shares at the price of $10.43 back on Aug 30. After this action, ALON ZVI now owns 173,913 shares of Tigo Energy Inc., valued at $166,651 using the latest closing price.

ALON ZVI, the Chief Executive Officer of Tigo Energy Inc., sale 7,900 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that ALON ZVI is holding 173,913 shares at $88,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TYGO

The total capital return value is set at -2.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.25. Equity return is now at value -30.58, with -14.46 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.