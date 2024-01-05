The Volatility of Carlyle Group Inc’s (CG) Stock: A -6.60% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has seen a -6.60% decrease in the past week, with a 9.29% gain in the past month, and a 29.97% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for CG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.38% for CG’s stock, with a 23.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) is above average at 67.86x. The 36-month beta value for CG is also noteworthy at 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CG is 188.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.03% of that float. The average trading volume of CG on January 05, 2024 was 3.41M shares.

CG) stock’s latest price update

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.33 in relation to previous closing price of 39.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-19 that Funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle and global software investor Insight Partners have entered into a definitive agreement to provide majority investment in Exiger, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm focused on helping corporations, government agencies and banks manage supply chains.

CG Trading at 13.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG fell by -6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.66. In addition, Carlyle Group Inc saw -4.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from SCHWARTZ HARVEY M, who sale 295,358 shares at the price of $41.74 back on Dec 15. After this action, SCHWARTZ HARVEY M now owns 6,768,046 shares of Carlyle Group Inc, valued at $12,328,036 using the latest closing price.

CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., the 10% Owner of Carlyle Group Inc, purchase 1,269,537 shares at $8.52 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. is holding 4,785,628 shares at $10,816,455 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.89 for the present operating margin

+77.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carlyle Group Inc stands at +25.65. The total capital return value is set at 11.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Carlyle Group Inc (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.25. Total debt to assets is 40.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.