The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s (GTES) Stock

The stock of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has seen a -3.56% decrease in the past week, with a 3.67% gain in the past month, and a 13.62% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for GTES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.47% for GTES’s stock, with a 4.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) Right Now?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for GTES is 166.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of GTES was 1.71M shares.

GTES) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) has decreased by -1.29 when compared to last closing price of 13.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.56% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Gates Industrial (GTES) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTES stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GTES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GTES in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14.50 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GTES Trading at 8.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTES fell by -3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.74. In addition, Gates Industrial Corporation plc saw -3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTES starting from Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P., who sale 17,250,000 shares at the price of $11.15 back on Dec 13. After this action, Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. now owns 143,510 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, valued at $192,337,500 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Inc., the 10% Owner of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, sale 17,250,000 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Blackstone Inc. is holding 143,510 shares at $192,337,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.06 for the present operating margin

+35.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gates Industrial Corporation plc stands at +6.22. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 8.48, with 3.61 for asset returns.

Based on Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES), the company’s capital structure generated 83.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.64. Total debt to assets is 36.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.