The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s (AQST) Stock

The stock of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) has gone up by 12.44% for the week, with a -8.50% drop in the past month and a 66.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.47% for AQST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.52% for AQST stock, with a simple moving average of 31.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AQST is 2.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) is $6.33, which is $4.07 above the current market price. The public float for AQST is 62.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. On January 05, 2024, AQST’s average trading volume was 359.86K shares.

AQST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) has surged by 8.13 when compared to previous closing price of 2.09, but the company has seen a 12.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Here, we discuss some reasons why buying Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) stock now may turn out to be a prudent move.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQST stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AQST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AQST in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on April 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AQST Trading at 21.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares sank -5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQST rose by +12.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +185.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.02. In addition, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc saw 11.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AQST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.23 for the present operating margin

+58.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc stands at -114.11. The total capital return value is set at -217.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -749.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.