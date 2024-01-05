The -73.10% Simple Moving Average of Assure Holdings Corp’s (IONM) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) has gone up by 1.70% for the week, with a -5.38% drop in the past month and a 13.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 23.30% for IONM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.30% for IONM’s stock, with a -73.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IONM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IONM is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for IONM is 5.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.00% of that float. The average trading volume for IONM on January 05, 2024 was 2.33M shares.

IONM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IONM) has dropped by -7.23 compared to previous close of 0.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Brett Maas – Investor Relations John Farlinger – Director, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer John Price – Chief Financial Officer Operator Greetings. Welcome to the Assure Holdings Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

IONM Trading at -4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.98%, as shares sank -3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONM rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3199. In addition, Assure Holdings Corp saw 7.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONM starting from Parsons Preston T, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $3.03 back on Apr 11. After this action, Parsons Preston T now owns 175,025 shares of Assure Holdings Corp, valued at $7,579 using the latest closing price.

Burian Martin Andrew, the Director of Assure Holdings Corp, sale 2,609 shares at $2.84 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Burian Martin Andrew is holding 250 shares at $7,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-221.25 for the present operating margin

-75.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Assure Holdings Corp stands at -274.34. The total capital return value is set at -75.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -97.28.

Based on Assure Holdings Corp (IONM), the company’s capital structure generated 262.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.42. Total debt to assets is 59.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.