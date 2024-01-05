The -13.88% Decline of Guess Inc.’s (GES) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Guess Inc. (GES) has gone down by -3.97% for the week, with a 1.29% rise in the past month and a 8.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.61% for GES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.72% for GES’s stock, with a 9.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guess Inc. (NYSE: GES) Right Now?

Guess Inc. (NYSE: GES) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.96.

The public float for GES is 27.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.45% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of GES was 961.61K shares.

GES) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Guess Inc. (NYSE: GES) has plunged by -2.28 when compared to previous closing price of 23.24, but the company has seen a -3.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-27 that Investors have different approaches to stock dividends. Some have no interest in current income and would prefer companies to focus on growing their businesses, rather than distributing cash to shareholders.

GES Trading at 0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GES fell by -3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.16. In addition, Guess Inc. saw -1.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GES starting from MARCIANO MAURICE, who sale 600,000 shares at the price of $23.55 back on Dec 21. After this action, MARCIANO MAURICE now owns 1,200,000 shares of Guess Inc., valued at $14,131,440 using the latest closing price.

MARCIANO PAUL, the Chief Creative Officer of Guess Inc., sale 300,000 shares at $23.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that MARCIANO PAUL is holding 4,325,109 shares at $7,065,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.13 for the present operating margin

+42.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guess Inc. stands at +5.51. The total capital return value is set at 13.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.90. Equity return is now at value 37.85, with 7.36 for asset returns.

Based on Guess Inc. (GES), the company’s capital structure generated 212.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.97. Total debt to assets is 46.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Guess Inc. (GES) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.