TH International Ltd. (THCH): A Technical Analysis

The public float for THCH is 30.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of THCH on January 05, 2024 was 105.59K shares.

THCH stock's latest price update

The stock price of TH International Ltd. (NASDAQ: THCH) has dropped by -5.36 compared to previous close of 1.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-10 that TH International Limited (Tims China) is rapidly expanding Tim Hortons coffee shops in China to capitalize on the growing coffee consumption trend. Tims China aims to open over 2,750 coffee shops by 2026, mirroring the aggressive growth strategies of other major coffee chains in China. The company’s formation and growth strategy represent a significant move in the global coffee shop market, particularly in the expanding Chinese market.

THCH’s Market Performance

TH International Ltd. (THCH) has seen a -10.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.62% decline in the past month and a -6.47% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.13% for THCH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.37% for THCH’s stock, with a -39.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

THCH Trading at -9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -15.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THCH fell by -10.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7795. In addition, TH International Ltd. saw -9.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.60 for the present operating margin

-15.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for TH International Ltd. stands at -73.45. The total capital return value is set at -69.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.13. Equity return is now at value -986.98, with -37.04 for asset returns.

Based on TH International Ltd. (THCH), the company’s capital structure generated 1,627.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.21. Total debt to assets is 67.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,086.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 360.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TH International Ltd. (THCH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.