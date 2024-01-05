Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) Stock Faces 7.38% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 10.38% gain in the past month, and a 35.35% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.16% for TERN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.49% for TERN’s stock, with a -14.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.80.

The public float for TERN is 39.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.16% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of TERN was 490.26K shares.

TERN) stock’s latest price update

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.52 in comparison to its previous close of 6.29, GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that members of management will be participating in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit. Details are as follows:

Analysts’ Opinion of TERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TERN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for TERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TERN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $16 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TERN Trading at 26.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%, as shares surge +3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TERN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.55. In addition, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 3.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TERN

Equity return is now at value -38.46, with -36.62 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.