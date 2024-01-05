Terex Corp. (TEX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Terex Corp. (NYSE: TEX)’s stock price has plunge by 2.44relation to previous closing price of 55.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.51% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that Terex Corporation is a compelling investment opportunity with a quality business that cares about its shareholders. Its products are distributed across numerous applications and they are proportionately benefitting from the economic policies set by the U.S. All their metrics trending up, supported by infrastructure projects and increased demand in multiple end markets.

Is It Worth Investing in Terex Corp. (NYSE: TEX) Right Now?

Terex Corp. (NYSE: TEX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Terex Corp. (TEX) is $59.42, which is $2.36 above the current market price. The public float for TEX is 65.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEX on January 05, 2024 was 930.30K shares.

TEX’s Market Performance

TEX’s stock has seen a -2.51% decrease for the week, with a 9.90% rise in the past month and a 6.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for Terex Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.58% for TEX’s stock, with a 6.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TEX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TEX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $63 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TEX Trading at 10.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +12.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEX fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.94. In addition, Terex Corp. saw -0.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEX starting from GARRISON JOHN L JR, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $59.00 back on Dec 19. After this action, GARRISON JOHN L JR now owns 492,121 shares of Terex Corp., valued at $2,655,000 using the latest closing price.

GEORGE AMY, the Senior V.P. Human Resources of Terex Corp., sale 7,000 shares at $57.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that GEORGE AMY is holding 94,168 shares at $400,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.77 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terex Corp. stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 22.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.52. Equity return is now at value 38.00, with 14.94 for asset returns.

Based on Terex Corp. (TEX), the company’s capital structure generated 73.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.26. Total debt to assets is 27.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Terex Corp. (TEX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.