TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The public float for TRP is 1.04B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRP on January 05, 2024 was 2.68M shares.

TRP) stock’s latest price update

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP)’s stock price has plunge by 0.53relation to previous closing price of 39.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.76% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-27 that Enbridge and TC Energy are attractive dividend growth stocks for retirees with defensive and durable business models. As a result, we view them both as dream retiree dividend stocks. We compare them side-by-side and offer our take on which is the better buy today.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TRP’s Market Performance

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has experienced a -1.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.17% rise in the past month, and a 20.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for TRP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.79% for TRP’s stock, with a 4.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRP Trading at 6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +4.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.11. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw 1.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.61 for the present operating margin

+44.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at +5.25. The total capital return value is set at 6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 0.05, with 0.01 for asset returns.

Based on TC Energy Corporation (TRP), the company’s capital structure generated 172.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.34. Total debt to assets is 51.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.