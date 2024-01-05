Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) Stock Faces 6.01% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, TSHA stock has gone up by 1.44%, with a monthly decline of -3.30% and a quarterly plunge of -27.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.69% for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.94% for TSHA stock, with a simple moving average of 17.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TSHA is at -0.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for TSHA is 115.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.79% of that float. The average trading volume for TSHA on January 05, 2024 was 2.10M shares.

TSHA) stock’s latest price update

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA)’s stock price has increased by 4.14 compared to its previous closing price of 1.69. However, the company has seen a 1.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-20 that The world of penny stocks is interesting, offering the promise of significant returns for those willing to dive into this niche market. There aren’t any guarantees that you’ll immediately hit it big as a trader.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSHA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TSHA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TSHA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TSHA Trading at -5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSHA rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6602. In addition, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc saw -0.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSHA starting from Manning Paul B, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.63 back on Nov 17. After this action, Manning Paul B now owns 16,566,667 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc, valued at $163,000 using the latest closing price.

Alam Kamran, the Chief Financial Officer of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc, sale 33,000 shares at $2.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Alam Kamran is holding 258,042 shares at $76,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSHA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5037.05 for the present operating margin

+0.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc stands at -6635.25. The total capital return value is set at -114.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -152.42. Equity return is now at value -746.43, with -139.98 for asset returns.

Based on Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA), the company’s capital structure generated 6,314.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.44. Total debt to assets is 46.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6,154.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.