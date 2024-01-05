Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNCR is 1.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) is $23.85, which is $18.4 above the current market price. The public float for SNCR is 9.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. On January 05, 2024, SNCR’s average trading volume was 61.17K shares.

SNCR) stock’s latest price update

Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SNCR)’s stock price has dropped by -9.92 in relation to previous closing price of 6.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Synchronoss Technology (SNCR) is now a cloud-only business. Its operating expenses are likely to decline year over year.

SNCR’s Market Performance

Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) has seen a -6.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 16.95% gain in the past month and a -31.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.35% for SNCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.95% for SNCR’s stock, with a -26.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNCR stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SNCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNCR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3 based on the research report published on August 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SNCR Trading at 17.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares surge +21.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCR fell by -6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.14. In addition, Synchronoss Technologies Inc saw -12.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCR starting from Rendino Kevin, who purchase 4,735 shares at the price of $5.83 back on Jan 02. After this action, Rendino Kevin now owns 862,722 shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc, valued at $27,606 using the latest closing price.

Rendino Kevin, the Director of Synchronoss Technologies Inc, purchase 5,100 shares at $5.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Rendino Kevin is holding 857,987 shares at $29,087 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.35 for the present operating margin

+51.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchronoss Technologies Inc stands at -3.13. The total capital return value is set at 1.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.50. Equity return is now at value -29.61, with -9.41 for asset returns.

Based on Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR), the company’s capital structure generated 124.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.43. Total debt to assets is 42.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 241.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.