Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ: STAA) has decreased by -1.14 when compared to last closing price of 28.96.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that Many investors are familiar with the idea that there are many reasons why insiders sell shares, but there’s only one reason they buy. Insider buying indicates a belief that a company’s stock is undervalued.

Is It Worth Investing in Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ: STAA) Right Now?

Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ: STAA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STAA is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for STAA is $44.00, which is $15.37 above the current price. The public float for STAA is 48.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STAA on January 05, 2024 was 848.33K shares.

STAA’s Market Performance

STAA stock saw a decrease of -10.81% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.05% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.83% for Staar Surgical Co. (STAA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.90% for STAA’s stock, with a -40.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STAA Trading at -15.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAA fell by -10.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.68. In addition, Staar Surgical Co. saw -8.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAA starting from Zhou Lilian Yansheng, who purchase 850 shares at the price of $30.74 back on Dec 06. After this action, Zhou Lilian Yansheng now owns 2,327 shares of Staar Surgical Co., valued at $26,129 using the latest closing price.

BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., the 10% Owner of Staar Surgical Co., purchase 177,707 shares at $31.42 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. is holding 10,537,835 shares at $5,583,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.40 for the present operating margin

+78.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Staar Surgical Co. stands at +13.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.98. Equity return is now at value 5.57, with 4.49 for asset returns.

Based on Staar Surgical Co. (STAA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.55. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.