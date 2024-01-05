SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SSRM is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SSRM is $22.64, which is $6.08 above the current price. The public float for SSRM is 202.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SSRM on January 05, 2024 was 2.08M shares.

The stock price of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) has plunged by -0.38 when compared to previous closing price of 10.60, but the company has seen a -4.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-03 that While investors might be tempted to ride the biggest winners of last year, shifting sands may provide a superior outlook for comeback stocks. Just what am I talking about?

SSRM’s Market Performance

SSRM’s stock has fallen by -4.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.36% and a quarterly drop of -16.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.77% for SSR Mining Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.45% for SSRM’s stock, with a -24.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSRM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SSRM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SSRM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12.50 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SSRM Trading at -10.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSRM fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.89. In addition, SSR Mining Inc saw -1.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSRM starting from Anglin Arthur Michael, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $16.23 back on May 12. After this action, Anglin Arthur Michael now owns 52,306 shares of SSR Mining Inc, valued at $129,840 using the latest closing price.

Farid Fady Adel Edward, the Chief Corp Development Officer of SSR Mining Inc, sale 2,955 shares at $13.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Farid Fady Adel Edward is holding 115,466 shares at $39,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.23 for the present operating margin

+26.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for SSR Mining Inc stands at +16.91. The total capital return value is set at 4.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value 6.01, with 3.98 for asset returns.

Based on SSR Mining Inc (SSRM), the company’s capital structure generated 11.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.20. Total debt to assets is 7.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.25.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.