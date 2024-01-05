Splunk Inc (SPLK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 342.86x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SPLK is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 23 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SPLK is $153.42, which is $1.26 above the current market price. The public float for SPLK is 154.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.22% of that float. The average trading volume for SPLK on January 05, 2024 was 2.25M shares.

The stock price of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) has jumped by 0.01 compared to previous close of 152.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that We have narrowed our search to five large-cap stocks that have strong momentum for January. These are BGNE, SHOP, REGN, SPLK and CASY.

SPLK’s Market Performance

Splunk Inc (SPLK) has experienced a 0.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.79% rise in the past month, and a 3.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.33% for SPLK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.21% for SPLK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 28.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPLK stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SPLK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SPLK in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $157 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SPLK Trading at 1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.23%, as shares surge +0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPLK rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.88. In addition, Splunk Inc saw -0.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPLK starting from Smith Christian, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $152.11 back on Jan 02. After this action, Smith Christian now owns 97,762 shares of Splunk Inc, valued at $228,165 using the latest closing price.

Morgan Scott, the SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec of Splunk Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $151.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Morgan Scott is holding 105,535 shares at $604,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.33 for the present operating margin

+77.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Splunk Inc stands at -7.60. The total capital return value is set at -7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.20. Equity return is now at value -495.04, with 1.99 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Splunk Inc (SPLK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.