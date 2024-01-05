Sonos Inc (SONO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) has increased by 0.06 when compared to last closing price of 15.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Sonos (SONO) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sonos Inc (SONO) by analysts is $18.88, which is $3.1 above the current market price. The public float for SONO is 116.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.75% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of SONO was 2.40M shares.

SONO’s Market Performance

The stock of Sonos Inc (SONO) has seen a -9.57% decrease in the past week, with a 0.57% rise in the past month, and a 25.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for SONO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.87% for SONO stock, with a simple moving average of 1.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $20 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SONO Trading at 12.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO fell by -9.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.77. In addition, Sonos Inc saw -7.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Coles Joanna, who sale 905 shares at the price of $16.30 back on Jan 03. After this action, Coles Joanna now owns 15,723 shares of Sonos Inc, valued at $14,752 using the latest closing price.

Coles Joanna, the Director of Sonos Inc, sale 905 shares at $15.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Coles Joanna is holding 16,628 shares at $14,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.69 for the present operating margin

+43.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos Inc stands at -0.62. The total capital return value is set at 4.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.77. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.94 for asset returns.

Based on Sonos Inc (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.76. Total debt to assets is 5.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sonos Inc (SONO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.