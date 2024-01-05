Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) is $56.28, which is $12.22 above the current market price. The public float for SMAR is 130.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMAR on January 05, 2024 was 1.21M shares.

SMAR) stock’s latest price update

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.17 in relation to its previous close of 44.58. However, the company has experienced a -9.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that Here we have picked five top-ranked mid-cap tech stocks, monday.com (MNDY), Qualys (QLYS), Gitlab (GTLB), Fabrinet (FN) and Smartsheet (SMAR), which are well-poised to post solid returns this year.

SMAR’s Market Performance

Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) has seen a -9.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.45% decline in the past month and a 9.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for SMAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.71% for SMAR stock, with a simple moving average of 3.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMAR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SMAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMAR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $65 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SMAR Trading at 2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMAR fell by -9.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.18. In addition, Smartsheet Inc saw -7.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMAR starting from Arntz Michael, who sale 7,632 shares at the price of $46.69 back on Jan 02. After this action, Arntz Michael now owns 12,733 shares of Smartsheet Inc, valued at $356,365 using the latest closing price.

Marshall Jolene Lau, the Chief Legal Officer of Smartsheet Inc, sale 2,247 shares at $47.10 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Marshall Jolene Lau is holding 14,376 shares at $105,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.71 for the present operating margin

+78.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smartsheet Inc stands at -28.12. The total capital return value is set at -40.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.34. Equity return is now at value -26.89, with -12.48 for asset returns.

Based on Smartsheet Inc (SMAR), the company’s capital structure generated 13.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.09. Total debt to assets is 6.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.