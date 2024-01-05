Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.89relation to previous closing price of 105.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.78% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-01 that Expect big things for 2024 as global semiconductor trends accelerate. Analysts forecast that, broadly, 2024 will mark a record year for revenue while the industry prepares to double within the next decade, generating a trillion dollars in revenue between now and then.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is above average at 16.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) is $104.95, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for SWKS is 159.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWKS on January 05, 2024 was 1.75M shares.

SWKS’s Market Performance

SWKS’s stock has seen a -9.78% decrease for the week, with a 4.33% rise in the past month and a 5.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.34% for SWKS stock, with a simple moving average of -0.64% for the last 200 days.

SWKS Trading at 4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS fell by -9.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.25. In addition, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. saw -8.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Durham Karilee A, who sale 3,189 shares at the price of $110.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Durham Karilee A now owns 17,323 shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., valued at $350,790 using the latest closing price.

Kasnavi Reza, the SVP, Tech. & Manufacturing of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., sale 5,289 shares at $94.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Kasnavi Reza is holding 19,078 shares at $497,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.16 for the present operating margin

+44.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. stands at +20.59. The total capital return value is set at 15.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.44. Equity return is now at value 17.02, with 11.36 for asset returns.

Based on Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 24.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.88. Total debt to assets is 17.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.