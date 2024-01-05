SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for SINT is 4.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.46% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of SINT was 370.62K shares.

SINT) stock’s latest price update

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT)’s stock price has plunge by -5.69relation to previous closing price of 0.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.83% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-02-08 that SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT ) stock is falling on Wednesday after the company priced a public stock offering. That public stock offering has the company selling 2.15 million units for $5.60 each.

SINT’s Market Performance

SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) has seen a -1.83% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.28% gain in the past month and a -48.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.59% for SINT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.00% for SINT’s stock, with a -64.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SINT Trading at -5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -7.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SINT fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4006. In addition, SINTX Technologies Inc saw 1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SINT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-726.14 for the present operating margin

+21.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for SINTX Technologies Inc stands at -771.24. The total capital return value is set at -78.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -88.14. Equity return is now at value -98.45, with -65.81 for asset returns.

Based on SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT), the company’s capital structure generated 50.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.60. Total debt to assets is 18.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -10.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.