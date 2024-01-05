Singlepoint Inc (SING) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for SING is 0.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of SING was 208.48K shares.

SING) stock’s latest price update

Singlepoint Inc (AMEX: SING) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 1.80. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-16 that The December IPO market saw some activity this past week as two smaller issuers completed offerings, only one of which was large enough to include in our stats. China-based ZKH Group priced at the low end to raise $62 million at a $2.6 billion market cap. A handful of IPOs submitted initial filings, led by diabetes and obesity-focused medical device developer Fractyl Health, which filed to raise $100 million.

SING’s Market Performance

Singlepoint Inc (SING) has experienced a -6.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -78.58% drop in the past month, and a -93.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 34.63% for SING. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -56.49% for SING’s stock, with a simple moving average of -98.72% for the last 200 days.

SING Trading at -82.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 34.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.12%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SING fell by -5.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Singlepoint Inc saw -15.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SING starting from Ralston Wil, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Dec 19. After this action, Ralston Wil now owns 137,267 shares of Singlepoint Inc, valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.84 for the present operating margin

+29.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Singlepoint Inc stands at -40.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.43 and the total asset turnover is 2.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Singlepoint Inc (SING) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.