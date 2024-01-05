SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SSNT is 2.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SSNT is $5.00, which is -$13.5 below the current price. The public float for SSNT is 3.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SSNT on January 05, 2024 was 907.29K shares.

SSNT) stock’s latest price update

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SSNT)’s stock price has soared by 21.39 in relation to previous closing price of 15.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 41.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNT ) stock is sliding lower on Tuesday after the company’s shares underwent a massive rally yesterday. That rally came about after SilverSun Technologies announced plans to spin off parts of its business.

SSNT’s Market Performance

SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) has experienced a 41.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 48.12% rise in the past month, and a 447.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.50% for SSNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 64.69% for SSNT’s stock, with a 352.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SSNT Trading at 174.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.73%, as shares surge +87.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +475.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNT rose by +41.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +516.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.67. In addition, SilverSun Technologies Inc saw 8.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNT starting from WUNDERLICH STANLEY, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $17.45 back on Dec 29. After this action, WUNDERLICH STANLEY now owns 5,734 shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc, valued at $69,800 using the latest closing price.

WUNDERLICH STANLEY, the Director of SilverSun Technologies Inc, sale 500 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that WUNDERLICH STANLEY is holding 0 shares at $6,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.86 for the present operating margin

+37.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverSun Technologies Inc stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.65. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -7.87 for asset returns.

Based on SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT), the company’s capital structure generated 25.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.08. Total debt to assets is 11.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.70 and the total asset turnover is 2.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.