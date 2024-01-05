Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SGML is 44.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGML on January 05, 2024 was 1.31M shares.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.05 in relation to its previous close of 29.58. However, the company has experienced a -8.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-28 that Sigma Lithium Corp (TSX-V:SGML, NASDAQ:SGML) said it had shipped 22,000 tonnes of its Quintuple Zero Green Lithium concentrate to Glencore at the Port of Vitoria in Brazil. The lithium company’s fifth shipment helps to position it as a key player in sustainable lithium production.

SGML’s Market Performance

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) has experienced a -8.84% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.04% drop in the past month, and a -2.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.32% for SGML. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.19% for SGML stock, with a simple moving average of -13.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGML stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SGML by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGML in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SGML Trading at 4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGML fell by -8.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.98. In addition, Sigma Lithium Corporation saw -7.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SGML

The total capital return value is set at -57.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.69. Equity return is now at value -52.53, with -32.47 for asset returns.

Based on Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML), the company’s capital structure generated 44.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.70. Total debt to assets is 26.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 33.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.