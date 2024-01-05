Sight Sciences Inc (SGHT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SGHT is 2.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SGHT is 26.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGHT on January 05, 2024 was 674.44K shares.

SGHT stock's latest price update

The stock price of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGHT) has jumped by 7.58 compared to previous close of 5.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that This article is an excerpt from the InvestorPlace Digest newsletter. To get news like this delivered straight to your inbox, click here.

SGHT’s Market Performance

SGHT’s stock has fallen by -2.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 88.46% and a quarterly rise of 37.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.56% for Sight Sciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.54% for SGHT’s stock, with a -14.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SGHT Trading at 81.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares surge +90.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGHT fell by -3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.02. In addition, Sight Sciences Inc saw 4.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGHT starting from D1 Capital Partners L.P., who sale 2,852,036 shares at the price of $5.86 back on Dec 27. After this action, D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,000,000 shares of Sight Sciences Inc, valued at $16,712,931 using the latest closing price.

Encrantz Staffan, the Director of Sight Sciences Inc, purchase 140,777 shares at $3.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Encrantz Staffan is holding 1,012,150 shares at $486,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-117.70 for the present operating margin

+82.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sight Sciences Inc stands at -120.90. The total capital return value is set at -36.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.51. Equity return is now at value -41.17, with -30.74 for asset returns.

Based on Sight Sciences Inc (SGHT), the company’s capital structure generated 21.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.93. Total debt to assets is 16.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sight Sciences Inc (SGHT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.